Future of Sustainable Aviation; US Tariffs on Asia; and Private Equity Deal Value Growth

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — July 11, 2025
Today is Friday, July 11, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, shared the path that led him from training as a musician to working with business magnate Richard Branson to leading an airport that served more than 92 million travelers in 2024.
Griffiths explained the initiatives Dubai Airports has undertaken to become more sustainable. He talks about how to balance the rising demand for travel with the sustainability of airport operations.
Learn more about S&P Global Commodity Insights’ assessments on Sustainable Aviation Fuel.
Global Trade
US President Donald Trump's move to impose 25% tariffs on all imports from Japan and South Korea, along with varying rates on 12 other Asian nations, could significantly disrupt critical energy flows and reshape steel trade patterns across the Pacific Rim.
The tariff letters, posted July 7 on social media, set an Aug. 1 implementation date but left room for negotiations. South Korea has already dispatched top officials to Washington for a mutually beneficial deal. Japan and Indonesia are also exploring diplomatic channels to address the tariffs, which could significantly alter established trade flows in energy products and steel across the Pacific Basin, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts said. The timing is particularly challenging for West Coast fuel markets as regional refining capacity faces major reductions in the coming years.
Private Markets
Global private equity and venture capital deal value climbed in the first half, continuing a trend of high-value, lower-volume deals. The growth in deal value was driven by larger deals, which are less susceptible to market uncertainties such as tariffs, said Carl Marcellino, partner at Ropes & Gray.
Private equity firms are executing large transactions to deploy some of the substantial capital they have raised, according to Simon Grimshaw, partner for corporate and finance at Hogan Lovells. There is about $2.5 trillion in dry powder, down slightly from the record set in 2023.