Future of Sustainable Aviation; US Tariffs on Asia; and Private Equity Deal Value Growth

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “All Things Sustainable” podcast, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, shared the path that led him from training as a musician to working with business magnate Richard Branson to leading an airport that served more than 92 million travelers in 2024.

Griffiths explained the initiatives Dubai Airports has undertaken to become more sustainable. He talks about how to balance the rising demand for travel with the sustainability of airport operations.

