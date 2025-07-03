Climate Impacts on Governments; AI for Sustainability; and Private Credit Promises Bespoke Capital

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Climate changes — shifts in temperature and precipitation patterns, rising sea levels and the energy transition — increase governments' spending and liabilities. More frequent and severe weather events can change the fabric of local economies and alter revenue sources, and may require investments in adaptation and resilience, including infrastructure to support housing and transport. While these factors are present to varying degrees at the national and global levels, it is often at the local level that the effects are most acutely felt and the credit implications are most pronounced.

The energy transition may change local and regional governments' energy mix. It could affect employment, energy costs and revenue from fossil fuels, and demand more investment in costly energy infrastructure. Renewable energy offers significant advantages, including lower carbon emissions, energy independence and reduced fossil fuel imports. However, it also presents grid stability challenges.