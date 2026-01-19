2026 Sustainability Trends; AI’s Electricity Challenge; and Scaling Businesses for Success

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — January 19, 2026
Today is Monday, January 19, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
S&P Global’s sustainability, climate and energy transition leaders and analysts were surveyed about the areas expected to most influence sustainability strategy and decision-making in 2026. This article lays out 10 key trends for the year, along with links to datasets, research and further reading.
Sustainability in 2026 will be a story of how stakeholders balance near-term priorities with long-term realities. Businesses will seek strategies to navigate the current political environment even as many of their projects and investments extend beyond election cycles. Governments will be increasingly engaged with balancing immediate needs — such as energy security, affordability and availability — with climate change and nature loss. Addressing these urgent and sometimes competing demands will require coordinated action at a time when multilateralism is giving way to fragmentation and multiregionalism.
Artificial Intelligence
In this episode of the “CERAWeek Podcast with Atul Arya,” S&P Global’s chief energy strategist spoke with Varun Sivaram, founder and CEO of Emerald AI, to examine how the rapid expansion of AI data centers is transforming electricity demand, infrastructure planning and global competition. AI’s future hinges on chip innovation, but also on the availability of power. Flexibility and efficiency will determine whether AI can scale without straining power grids or driving up energy costs.
As energy, technology and geopolitics increasingly converge, these topics will be central to the dialogue at CERAWeek 2026, to be held March 23–27 in Houston.
Private Markets
In this episode of the “Private Markets 360°” podcast, Mark Sotir, president of Equity Group Investments, joined hosts Chris Sparenberg and Jocelyn Lewis to discuss the firm’s investment approach and how it drives long-term value creation. Sotir shared insights on the company’s strategy for scaling businesses into multibillion-dollar enterprises, the importance of understanding your audience when seeking investment, and why risk management and strong leadership are crucial for sustainable growth in private markets.
From the data center boom powering AI-driven growth to global credit conditions, the energy transition, supply chain dynamics, and shifting geopolitics and policy, stay up to date with S&P Global’s latest 2026 outlooks.
