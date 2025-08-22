EV Adoption in American States; The Toll of US Tariffs; and ASEAN Economies and Electronics

S&P Global Offerings
Daily Update — August 22, 2025
Today is Friday, August 22, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
The Trump administration's rollback of federal incentives supporting electric vehicle adoption will put American states back in the driver's seat to encourage the transition to EVs. With states’ varying levels of interest in and support of EVs and charging infrastructure, what will happen to the deployment of lower-carbon transportation?
Host Taylor Kuykendall discusses the issue with S&P Global Commodity Insights energy transition reporter Daniel Weeks, low-carbon transportation analyst Suzanna Massingue and West Virginia University’s resource economics and management division director, Alan Collins.
Global Trade
The effect of US tariffs on China is just beginning to be felt in trans-Pacific trade. Months of frontloading that drove an earlier peak season are over, and US retailers are pulling back on ordering for the rest of the year amid a slowing US economy and higher tariff costs. Shippers and consignees are also racking up stiffer demurrage and storage bills because demand uncertainty is slowing their pickup of containers from marine terminals.
A sense of uncertainty — if not alarm — about future demand and tariff levels in China has slowed or stalled some orders from small and medium-sized importers, four veteran forwarders told The Journal of Commerce.
Economy
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, guest host Tommy McCartin, principal economist on S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Pricing and Purchasing team, explores the implications of the modified country-specific tariffs imposed by the US on the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Ashima Tyagi, economics associate director, and Yan Hoong, lead electronics economist, joined the podcast to discuss how these tariffs are reshaping trade dynamics within the ASEAN region and the global electronics supply chain.
The next edition of the Daily Update will be published Tuesday, September 2.