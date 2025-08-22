EV Adoption in American States; The Toll of US Tariffs; and ASEAN Economies and Electronics

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The Trump administration's rollback of federal incentives supporting electric vehicle adoption will put American states back in the driver's seat to encourage the transition to EVs. With states’ varying levels of interest in and support of EVs and charging infrastructure, what will happen to the deployment of lower-carbon transportation?

Host Taylor Kuykendall discusses the issue with S&P Global Commodity Insights energy transition reporter Daniel Weeks, low-carbon transportation analyst Suzanna Massingue and West Virginia University’s resource economics and management division director, Alan Collins.