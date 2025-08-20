Hydrocarbons Throughout US History; August Economic Outlook; and Private Credit Weathers Tariff Uncertainty

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In American Heat Engine: Hydrocarbons and the Power of the United States, Kent Williamson explores the pivotal role of hydrocarbon development in shaping the nation. Williamson joined “EnergyCents” podcast hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to share his motivation for writing the book, which is structured around 15 "strategic hydrocarbon bridges."

These bridges symbolize key moments and transitions in American energy history, illustrating how hydrocarbons have influenced the country's growth and transformation. The discussion emphasizes the importance of understanding these historical milestones to gain a deeper appreciation of the current energy landscape in the US.