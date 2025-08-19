Pension Funds Face the Energy Transition; Philippines Rice Imports; Europe’s Gigafactory Lag

Global Trade

The Philippine government's order to suspend milled rice imports for 60 days starting Sept. 1 has set off a race among suppliers to ship remaining stocks before the cutoff, sources told Platts, a part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Aug. 14.

Market participants expect the suspension to create a temporary spike in Vietnamese export prices over the next few weeks before demand from the Philippines eases. One of the world's largest rice importers, the Philippines is halting imports to support domestic farmers affected by falling prices during the harvest season, the government said Aug. 6.