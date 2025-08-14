What’s in store for US diesel and jet?

US diesel prices have rallied this summer as strong export demand has helped to tighten inventories, while jet fuel prices have remained stable. With diesel stocks remaining tight, export demand, refinery maintenance and hurricane season present upside risks to prices. In contrast, jet fuel is well supplied, keeping a lid on prices. The outlook for both diesel and jet fuel has been complicated by US trade negotiations, with tariffs putting demand into question. What do recent travel warnings mean for jet demand? Why is the Caribbean pulling more US diesel? How will refinery closures on the US West Coast change jet flows? And what are the implications of the One Big Beautiful Bill on diesel and jet?

Tune in as Jeff Mower, director of Americas oil news, digs into these and other questions with senior distillates reporters Aaron Tucker and Benjamin Peyton.

Links:

