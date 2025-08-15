US Renewables Supply Chains; US Beef Imports Likely to Drop; Evolving Trends on Index Usage

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Daily Update — August 15, 2025
Today is Friday, August 15, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts Tiffany Wang and Cinthya Pena explain the implications of the Trump administration’s recently passed budget bill, referred to as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, for US renewables supply chains and project development.
The act, signed into law July 4, is a sweeping budget reconciliation bill that cuts the tax credit regime introduced by the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, effectively curbing 45Y and 48E clean electricity production and investment tax credits. Yet, some US companies remain optimistic about the long-term success of their renewables portfolios, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights senior reporter Garrett Hering.
Global Trade
Amid tariff concerns, the US Agriculture Department revised its outlook on Aug. 12 for 2026 beef imports to 4.95 billion lb, down 6.1% year over year and 7.5% from its July estimate. The US Agriculture Department’s estimate for marketing year 2025 was 5.274 billion lb, down 103 million lb, or 1.9%, from the July estimate, but up 639 million lb, or 13.8%, from marketing year 2024.
The current tariffs for the top five suppliers of imported beef into the US are 10% for Australia, 35% for Canada, 76.4% for Brazil, 25% for Mexico and 15% for New Zealand. However, the tariffs on beef from Canada and Mexico are waived under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Market Dynamics
What’s the role of index providers in today’s markets? S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Brandon Hass joined Cerulli Associates’ Brendan Powers, Delta Wealth Advisors’ Niko Finnigan and Sunpointe Investments’ Rob Mooney for a deep dive into how advisers are using an expanding range of index tools to build model portfolios, increase efficiencies and tailor strategies to meet client objectives.