US Renewables Supply Chains; US Beef Imports Likely to Drop; Evolving Trends on Index Usage

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts Tiffany Wang and Cinthya Pena explain the implications of the Trump administration’s recently passed budget bill, referred to as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, for US renewables supply chains and project development.

The act, signed into law July 4, is a sweeping budget reconciliation bill that cuts the tax credit regime introduced by the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, effectively curbing 45Y and 48E clean electricity production and investment tax credits. Yet, some US companies remain optimistic about the long-term success of their renewables portfolios, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights senior reporter Garrett Hering.