Favorable Loan Growth Outlook; Ecuador’s Shrimp Exports Surge; and Australia’s Hydrogen Strategy

US bankers are optimistic about loan growth over the next 12 months despite a volatile economic environment caused by the Trump administration's tariff policies and persistent doubts over a rebound for borrowing activity in the second half of the year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's second-quarter 2025 US Bank Outlook Survey.

Among those surveyed, 78.6% expect loans to grow at their institution, up from 75.2% in the year-ago survey. Respondents expecting total loans to grow 5% or more increased to 22.3% year over year from 17.1%.