Favorable Loan Growth Outlook; Ecuador’s Shrimp Exports Surge; and Australia’s Hydrogen Strategy

Daily Update — August 13, 2025
Today is Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Economy
US bankers are optimistic about loan growth over the next 12 months despite a volatile economic environment caused by the Trump administration's tariff policies and persistent doubts over a rebound for borrowing activity in the second half of the year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's second-quarter 2025 US Bank Outlook Survey.
Among those surveyed, 78.6% expect loans to grow at their institution, up from 75.2% in the year-ago survey. Respondents expecting total loans to grow 5% or more increased to 22.3% year over year from 17.1%.
Global Trade
Ecuadorian shrimp exports rose 17.5% year over year in June to a monthly record of 126,074 metric tons amid increased shipments to the US and Europe, according to figures from Cámara Nacional de Acuacultura, or the National Aquaculture Chamber.
Some US shrimp importers have tried diversifying their sourcing amid uncertainty regarding tariffs on India, the country's biggest supplier of shrimp, sources said. The Trump administration, which announced a 26% tariff on India in April, applied a 25% tariff on Aug. 1 and increased the amount to 50% on Aug. 6.
Learn more with S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Agriculture and Food Solutions.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Australia must sharpen its climate targets and refocus its clean energy strategy to attract investors and resume stalled renewable hydrogen projects, energy and climate experts said Aug. 8 to Platts, a part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.
A wave of setbacks — most notably BP's withdrawal from the 26-GW Australian Renewable Hydrogen Hub, the country's second-largest renewable hydrogen project — has cast a shadow over Australia's new fuels sector and prompted calls for a strategic reset.