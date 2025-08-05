Carbon Registries in Climate Finance; AI in Lending; and Fintech Funding Rebound

Energy Transition & Sustainability

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, we delve into the latest developments around Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change and explore how governments and companies are building critical infrastructure for carbon trading and global climate cooperation.

Host Eklavya Gupte spoke with Gurvinder Bains, director of business development of environmental solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights, who highlighted the pivotal role of carbon registries in securing financing and scaling project development under Article 6. Hugh Salway, senior director of market development and partnerships at Gold Standard, also joined the podcast to share how countries are increasingly viewing carbon credits as national assets and establishing domestic programs.