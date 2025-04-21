US Stocks Sell-off; Europe’s CBAM; and the Big Picture on Private Markets

Economy

In early April, US financial markets experienced significant volatility following the initial announcement of new tariffs by the US government, which were later delayed for 90 days. During this period, institutional and retail investors collectively sold off approximately $27 billion in US stocks. Institutional investors accounted for $19.52 billion of the April 2–10 sell-off, surpassing the $18.88 billion in net capital outflows recorded all of March. However, this figure remained below the average monthly equity offloading of $35.92 billion seen over the past year, indicating a continued trend of cautious trading.

Hedge funds, index funds and exchange-traded funds capitalized on this downturn, collectively purchasing a net $17.12 billion in equities during the same time frame. This activity aligns with broader trends observed over the past year, suggesting that while institutional investors have been exercising caution amid the new administration's policies, hedge funds have been actively seeking opportunities in the market.