AI Needs Renewables; GenAI for Credit Analysts; and UK Steel Supply Chain

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Daily Update — April 9, 2026
Today is Thursday, April 9, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
AI advancements and market disruptions from the Middle East war are shifting the role of sustainability. Carbon-free power sources — especially renewables — are featuring more prominently in the tech sector's energy road map for two key reasons: Big Tech needs all the energy it can access to fuel its AI ambitions, and these technologies enable a degree of energy autonomy.
Despite questions about renewables' trajectory after the July 2025 passage of US President Donald Trump’s budget bill, which accelerated the phaseout of tax incentives for renewable development, S&P Global Energy data points to unabated momentum for corporate clean energy purchases. As of February 2026, the top four US hyperscalers — Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft — contracted about 135 gigawatts of clean energy capacity worldwide, up more than 3.6 times from three years ago. Security considerations are also becoming increasingly relevant amid international tensions, and state-level policies are emerging to regulate data center expansion.
Artificial Intelligence
For credit and procurement analysts, the value of generative AI is not measured by fluency or speed. Instead, it is determined by whether a solution completes the task, saves time and can be trusted in high-stakes decisions. For GenAI to become a practical solution, there needs to be a shift away from the model toward the user problem, data foundation and workflow where decisions are made.
A solution is only useful if it reduces work, not if it creates a new layer of review. If AI requires analysts to recheck every number and narrative, efficiency gains disappear. Speed without confidence does not provide value. Effective AI solutions begin with a clear understanding of what the analyst aims to produce — often structured output such as a credit memo or vendor assessment. Analysts should create a workspace that brings together data, unstructured content and insight, forming context for the user and AI, guiding how data is retrieved, prioritized and refined, and reducing the risk of hallucination.
Global Trade
The UK government has detailed a wide-ranging steel strategy, building on consultations in 2025, to increase the proportion of domestic steel demand met by UK manufacturing to 50% from 30% in 2024. In addition to several investment measures, the government has committed to trade measures covering all steel products made in the UK, no matter the market they are sold to.
The measures, which are not yet fully detailed, will come into force July 1, when existing safeguard measures end. They will include tariff-free quotas being cut by 60% and an out-of-quota tariff rate of 50%. The UK will also start proceedings to increase its World Trade Organization most-favored nation tariff to as much as 50%. The UK joins the US, EU, India and others in updating its steel tariffs and implementing new safeguard measures and wider trade controls.
Content Type
Segment