AI Needs Renewables; GenAI for Credit Analysts; and UK Steel Supply Chain

Energy Transition & Sustainability

AI advancements and market disruptions from the Middle East war are shifting the role of sustainability. Carbon-free power sources — especially renewables — are featuring more prominently in the tech sector's energy road map for two key reasons: Big Tech needs all the energy it can access to fuel its AI ambitions, and these technologies enable a degree of energy autonomy.

Despite questions about renewables' trajectory after the July 2025 passage of US President Donald Trump’s budget bill, which accelerated the phaseout of tax incentives for renewable development, S&P Global Energy data points to unabated momentum for corporate clean energy purchases. As of February 2026, the top four US hyperscalers — Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft — contracted about 135 gigawatts of clean energy capacity worldwide, up more than 3.6 times from three years ago. Security considerations are also becoming increasingly relevant amid international tensions, and state-level policies are emerging to regulate data center expansion.