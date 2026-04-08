US Tax Credit Changes; Crypto’s New Threats; and US Labor Market Momentum

Digital Assets

Crypto markets’ integration into the financial mainstream promises increasingly frictionless access to a wide range of assets, including digital bonds, funds and stablecoins. However, this growth is also ushering in a new era of cyberrisk, threatening digital asset holders, crypto ecosystems and financial systems. Over the past decade, each of the top 10 cyber breaches by value has resulted in losses exceeding $200 million. The scope for continued losses, including systemic damage, is evident, and new cyberrisks are emerging as crypto assets and applications evolve.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the speed of this change means that cyberrisks affecting crypto assets and infrastructure — and the risk-transmission channels between asset classes and operators — are not fully understood or accounted for. This could expose issuers, investors and crypto markets to unnecessary or unforeseen risk, making ongoing education a priority to mitigate these threats.