Clean Energy Procurement; GenAI in Communications; and Private Equity Harvest Report

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Power purchase agreements contractually guarantee revenue to power-generation projects for a fixed number of years and have underwritten the boom in renewable electricity development. The US tech sector dominated PPA activity in 2025 as it seeks to increase installed generation capacity in North America and maintain prior commitments to net-zero pledges.

S&P Global Energy experts Bruno Brunetti and Francis Browne joined the “EnergyCents” podcast to discuss recent trends in clean energy procurement and why market participants should expect evolution as the initial wave of PPA contracts subsides and corporate buyers consider future commitments.