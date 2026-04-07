Clean Energy Procurement; GenAI in Communications; and Private Equity Harvest Report

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Daily Update — April 7, 2026
Today is Tuesday, April 7, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Power purchase agreements contractually guarantee revenue to power-generation projects for a fixed number of years and have underwritten the boom in renewable electricity development. The US tech sector dominated PPA activity in 2025 as it seeks to increase installed generation capacity in North America and maintain prior commitments to net-zero pledges.
S&P Global Energy experts Bruno Brunetti and Francis Browne joined the “EnergyCents” podcast to discuss recent trends in clean energy procurement and why market participants should expect evolution as the initial wave of PPA contracts subsides and corporate buyers consider future commitments.
Artificial Intelligence
The message delivered at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona in early March marked a clear pivot: Communications service providers and their ecosystems are no longer treating generative AI as a conversational layer bolted onto existing operations. Instead, the event's most consequential announcements pointed to agentic AI as the next operating model for networks and network operations — and telco infrastructure as a service substrate for enterprise AI.
Communications service providers are pursuing a two-front transformation — agentic operations to run networks better and AI-era infrastructure offerings to remain relevant beyond connectivity. The shift from co-pilots to bounded autonomy is directionally correct, but value will accrue only where agents are tied to measurable outcomes, strict guardrails and credible shared-state models.
Private Markets
The Private Equity Harvest Report 2026 highlights a market moving from stalled exits toward a gradual recovery while managing a significant backlog of aging assets. Holding periods now exceed five years on average, creating pressure on sponsors to generate liquidity after several years of constrained distributions.
As exit markets reopen, activity remains selective and highly dependent on asset quality. Valuation gaps persist, especially for assets acquired at peak pricing. These gaps are pushing companies to focus on operational improvements such as margin expansion, revenue growth and digital transformation to drive returns.
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