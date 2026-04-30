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Daily Update — April 30, 2026

AI in the Electrotech Age; The Frontier of Cyberrisk; and Heightened Private Credit Scrutiny

Today is Thursday, April 30, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.

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Energy Transition & Sustainability

Listen: Post-CERAWeek: Power, Policy and the Electrotech Age

 

AI has driven energy back to the center of corporate strategy and public policy. In this episode of the “Look Forward” podcast, S&P Global experts Aneesh Prabhu, Ashutosh Singh and Raoul LeBlanc joined host Aries Poon to discuss the fast-changing energy reality that utilities, investors and governments are facing.

   

Artificial Intelligence

The Frontier Of Cyber Risk: Crypto, AI, And Quantum’s Compounding Threats

 

Threats are growing at the frontier of cyberrisk as crypto assets, AI and quantum computing converge. As the crypto ecosystem and decentralized finance become more important, AI is offering new and powerful means to attack them, and quantum computing is unlocking the cryptography that underpins their security.

 

S&P Global Ratings considers the threats at this frontier to already be a risk factor, with the potential to pose systemic dangers and threaten issuers’ reputation, operations and finances. This view is consistent with our conviction that cyberrisk represents credit risk and with our treatment of cybersecurity as a governance factor in the assessment of credit quality.

Private Markets

Private credit prepares for an era of heightened scrutiny

 

Private credit is playing an integral role in investor holdings and corporate finance, but its popularity has resulted in more scrutiny. In the UK, regulators are paying closer attention to the asset class, with the Bank of England launching a systemwide exploratory exercise on private market finance and the Financial Conduct Authority reviewing private market valuation practices. Similar scrutiny has been imposed by other regulators, such as the European Central Bank and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

 

In the Americas, demand for more proactive portfolio monitoring is coming from investors following high-profile bankruptcies involving private loans and the liquidity challenges of lenders financing niche industries. The assets under management of private credit are projected to grow by $2 trillion over the next three years, but how these assets are monitored and reported will need to change to meet the needs of investors, regulators and the broader market.

In case you missed it

  • Clean technology company Amogy believes that ammonia could account for as much as 40% of the global bunker fuel consumption mix by 2050 as decarbonization gains momentum, company co-founder and CEO Seonghoon Woo told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.
  • Rice imports to Cotonou are expected to be disrupted following the Benin government's implementation of a new annual authorization process for customs clearance, sources told Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.
  • The war in the Middle East has continued to affect the oil and gas sector as well as renewable energy supply chains.

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