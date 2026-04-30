AI in the Electrotech Age; The Frontier of Cyberrisk; and Heightened Private Credit Scrutiny

Artificial Intelligence

Threats are growing at the frontier of cyberrisk as crypto assets, AI and quantum computing converge. As the crypto ecosystem and decentralized finance become more important, AI is offering new and powerful means to attack them, and quantum computing is unlocking the cryptography that underpins their security.

S&P Global Ratings considers the threats at this frontier to already be a risk factor, with the potential to pose systemic dangers and threaten issuers’ reputation, operations and finances. This view is consistent with our conviction that cyberrisk represents credit risk and with our treatment of cybersecurity as a governance factor in the assessment of credit quality.