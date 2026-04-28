Effects of Middle East Conflict on Decarbonization; Growing Stagflation Risk; and Prediction Markets in Focus

Energy Transition & Sustainability

The Middle East war is creating new challenges for companies seeking to decarbonize as rising freight costs, war-risk surcharges and transit disruptions add financial strain to supply chains. Niki Frank, Asia-Pacific CEO of DHL Global Forwarding, said these pressures are prompting some customers to reassess their sustainability spending, with many rethinking or reprioritizing decarbonization efforts due to the additional costs.

Frank also noted that these challenges may catalyze long-term change. By renewing awareness of global dependence on Middle East oil and gas, the disruptions could strengthen the business case for alternative fuels and diversified sourcing.