Transformation of Russia’s Energy Sector; Sukuk Industry Report Card; and Investment Insights from Riyadh

Energy Transition & Sustainability

Russia's energy sector has transformed since the country began its invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has derailed Russia’s decarbonization efforts and reduced clean energy investment. Amid increased military expenditure, Russia has redirected oil and gas exports from Europe to Asia. With the effects of climate change becoming more apparent across Russia, questions are emerging about how Moscow will adapt its energy infrastructure.

In this episode of the “Energy Evolution” podcast, Rosemary Griffin, managing director at Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, joined host Eklavya Gupte to discuss how geopolitics is creating a turning point in Russia’s energy future. Tatiana Mitrova, fellow at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, explained how the war has affected Russia’s energy strategy, and Eoin Quill, researcher at Climate Analytics, examined how the warming Arctic could alter Russia’s energy infrastructure and export capabilities.