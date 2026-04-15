Scramble for Diesel; AI to Optimize Energy Output; Geopolitical Impact of the Middle East War

Global Trade

Oil and product flows remain constrained even as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowly resumes, leading buyers to seek alternatives to Middle East barrels and lock in reliable diesel supply. With nearly 6 million barrels/day of Middle East refining capacity at stake, and roughly 4 million b/d of refined products flows, diesel prices have soared, opening export opportunities. Where are buyers turning for diesel, and what policy tools are governments using to soften price shocks?

In this episode of the “Oil Markets” podcast, S&P Global Energy experts Renato Rostas, Aaron Tucker and Sheky Espejo unpack these issues with host Jeff Mower.