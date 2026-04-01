Sustainability Regulatory Tracker; Energy and AI Converge; and Supply Chain Resilience

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Daily Update — April 1, 2026
Today is Wednesday, April 1, 2026, and here’s your curated selection of Essential Intelligence on global markets from S&P Global. Subscribe to be notified of each new Daily Update.
Energy Transition & Sustainability
Regulation is shaping the sustainability agenda and changing business practices across jurisdictions, but keeping pace with constant regulatory updates has become challenging for businesses and investors. In this series, S&P Global Energy Horizons presents key global developments in sustainability regulations and standards.
In this month's update, covering Feb. 20 to March 19, we look at the European Commission’s proposals to revise the EU taxonomy, California’s approval of a deadline for emissions reporting under its climate reporting law and Japan’s finalization of mandatory sustainability standards, among other developments.
Artificial Intelligence
Government, technology and energy leaders convened at CERAWeek 2026 to discuss the opportunities and complexity associated with expanding and converting data centers to support AI growth. Keynote speakers Christopher Wright, US energy secretary, and Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron, set the tone for the conference, outlining the potential trajectory of energy. Wright highlighted the desire of the current administration to lead in AI and shared details about the significant estates of unused land that can be used to develop data centers. Wirth said that US-China competition for AI leadership is increasing energy demand and that the US needs to produce more power to support existing and new demand from AI.
Wirth also surprised the audience by stating that current expectations do not fully incorporate the oil supply shock from the conflict in the Middle East. The CEO said that the current oil market is uncertain with limited visibility and that it will take time for global inventories to rebuild once the conflict ends.
Global Trade
In this episode of “The Decisive” podcast, S&P Global Market Intelligence Head of Supply Chain Research Chris Rogers joined host Kristen Hallam to analyze when supply chains gets stressed and the strategies that keep goods moving anyway. From ongoing Red Sea security disruptions that forced ocean carriers to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to more routine challenges, this episode explores the operational resilience of transportation networks.
Rogers discussed how leading supply chain teams respond under pressure with creative routing, smarter inventory positioning and faster decision cycles, and why resilience is less about a single backup plan and more about building options such as diversified sourcing, flexible modes and contracts designed for uncertainty. Rogers and Hallam also discussed how lessons became best practices, how logistics networks are stress tested, where agility creates the most value, and how resilient organizations balance service, cost and risk without overcorrecting.
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