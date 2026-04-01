Sustainability Regulatory Tracker; Energy and AI Converge; and Supply Chain Resilience

Artificial Intelligence

Government, technology and energy leaders convened at CERAWeek 2026 to discuss the opportunities and complexity associated with expanding and converting data centers to support AI growth. Keynote speakers Christopher Wright, US energy secretary, and Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron, set the tone for the conference, outlining the potential trajectory of energy. Wright highlighted the desire of the current administration to lead in AI and shared details about the significant estates of unused land that can be used to develop data centers. Wirth said that US-China competition for AI leadership is increasing energy demand and that the US needs to produce more power to support existing and new demand from AI.

Wirth also surprised the audience by stating that current expectations do not fully incorporate the oil supply shock from the conflict in the Middle East. The CEO said that the current oil market is uncertain with limited visibility and that it will take time for global inventories to rebuild once the conflict ends.