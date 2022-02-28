Daily Update: March 21, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

The Status of Libya's Oil Production and Distribution

Libya's oil industry, a key driver of its economy, faced a series of disruptions in recent months due to protests over economic conditions and salary disputes. Protests over high fuel prices and a lack of economic opportunity in the southern Ubari region led the country's largest oil field, Sharara, and the nearby El-Feel field to shut down.

In addition to these protests, the Petroleum Facilities Guard, tasked with protecting Libya's oil and gas infrastructure, coordinated a shutdown of the Wafa oil field and the Greenstream pipeline, which exports natural gas to Italy. The group's actions, driven by a dispute over salary payments, affected oil and natural gas production. The al-Zawiyah terminal, part of the Greenstream pipeline, and the Misrata oil storage depot were also closed, raising the specter of a potential fuel crisis in western Libya if the outage persists.

The disruptions had the potential to impact markets beyond Libya; the country's National Oil Corp. (NOC) declared force majeure in early January on the Sharara field, which could have affected Mediterranean light sweet crude complex pricing and boosted the values of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light, Algeria's Saharan Blend and Kazakhstan's CPC Blend.

After a two-week shutdown, Libya's NOC lifted the force majeure Jan. 21 on the Sharara oil field, operated by a joint venture between NOC, Equinor, OMV, Repsol and TotalEnergies, and restarted production following negotiations. This development, along with international oil companies lifting force majeures and returning to Libya following a period of renewed stability, signals a potential revival of Libya's oil sector.

While Libya's oil industry has faced significant challenges, recent developments suggest a potential path to recovery. However, political instability and the ongoing potential for further disruptions mean that the situation remains precarious. As such, the future of Libya's oil industry will likely depend on the country's ability to maintain stability and address economic grievances.

