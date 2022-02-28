Daily Update: July 20, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

The Surprising Environmental Benefit of Burning Ammonia

Ammonia is a handy little inorganic compound formed from one nitrogen atom and three hydrogen atoms. A small amount of the ammonia produced today is used in household cleaning products or as an antimicrobial agent for foods; 88% is used for fertilizer, which is crucial for feeding the over 8 billion humans living on Earth. In fact, one of the biggest sources of conflict that led to the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal this week is Ukraine’s refusal to transport Russian ammonia through a pipeline that crosses Ukrainian territory. But the feature of ammonia that is most exciting to investors is that it can be used as a fuel source. And since ammonia only comprises nitrogen and hydrogen, it doesn’t emit carbon during combustion.

While the combustion of ammonia does not emit carbon, the production of ammonia frequently creates a great deal of carbon emissions as most ammonia comes from natural gas. Ammonia derived from natural gas is called gray ammonia, a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions that makes up about 1%-2% of global carbon emissions. Some ammonia producers reduce these emissions through carbon capture and sequestration at the production site, resulting in blue, or low-carbon, ammonia. The other major variant is green ammonia, which is produced using renewable energy and draws hydrogen from water and nitrogen from the air.

While ammonia can be burned directly in an engine, it will have superior energy density if the hydrogen is first separated from the nitrogen and then burned as a pure gas. This type of combustion creates environmentally inoffensive emissions of water and nitrogen gas. Because it is relatively easy to derive pure hydrogen from ammonia, ammonia is often used as a carrier to store and transport hydrogen. Due to the tiny size of the hydrogen atom, attempts to store or transport pure hydrogen gas end up with a lot of leakage. Ammonia has been identified as a potential low-carbon bunker fuel for transport ships. This type of ammonia use can leverage existing infrastructure for marine fueling and fuel storage.

The “color” of ammonia favored in different regions is often determined by the local environment, regulations and government incentives, and the availability of feedstocks. In the US, blue ammonia is gaining in popularity due to the availability of natural gas and credits for carbon capture and sequestration facilities under the Inflation Reduction Act. Europe, traditionally a heavy user of gray ammonia, is looking at alternatives because the price advantages of gray hydrogen will shortly be undone by the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. The Gulf countries and Australia are looking like early leaders in green ammonia due to their abundant sunshine. While green ammonia cannot currently compete on price with blue or gray ammonia, large-scale production facilities will create efficiencies that should bring down the price.

“The development of the wider industry suffers from complexities around competitiveness. The technological use is proven and its known,” said Ryan Monis, director of chemical consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights, during a recent “Chemical Week” podcast. “But the problem that we see today is that the production costs of renewable energy are prohibitive to produce green ammonia at the same cost as gray ammonia.”

