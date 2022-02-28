Daily Update: July 14, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Scandalous Nickel – A Modest Metal Triggers Tumult

Nickel has a history of market misbehavior. Over the last 25 years, the nickel market has risen to vertiginous heights and has fallen to miserable depths, often within a single day of trading. This misbehavior is not unknown in markets where futures interact with physical delivery — the Cushing oil price collapse of 2020 being a notable example. However, nickel has been particularly naughty of late. The London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel trade kerfuffle of March 2022 was followed by the alleged “systemic fraud” in nickel deliveries involving Prateek Gupta and commodities trading giant Trafigura. With the growing importance of nickel for electric vehicle batteries, an undisciplined market for the metal is a luxury that manufacturers cannot afford.

In March 2022, the LME three-month nickel price jumped 250.5% over two days, reaching $101,365 per metric ton. The LME is the leading exchange for nickel, with LME spot, forward and future contracts generally accepted as the market price for nickel. Tsingshan Holding Group had taken a massive short position in the nickel market, betting that the price of nickel would go down. As the price skyrocketed, Tsingshan was caught in a short squeeze, potentially losing billions of dollars, as estimated by some market observers. The LME reacted to the price volatility by suspending trading for six working days, but the exchange also took the unusual step of canceling agreed-upon trades that took place March 8.

This decision to cancel the trades proved controversial. After the incident, seven investment firms filed a suit against the LME, alleging that the canceled trades ended up costing them hundreds of millions of dollars. At the time, the LME told S&P Global Commodity Insights that the application was “without merit.”

However, even when trading resumed after the suspension, uncertainty over nickel contracts created confusion and doubt that dragged on nickel markets. The LME hired consulting firm Oliver Wyman to review and give recommendations on the price spike and suspension. Since receiving the Oliver Wyman report, the LME has been transparent about its approach.

“They plan to modernize their closing price methodology, introduce a fast-track brand listing approach for nickel … and consider coarse-nickel powder as a deliverable shape,” S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Charles Thompson said on a recent “Commodities Focus” podcast. “They announced that daily price limits are now a permanent feature across the markets. But reception to this new role has been mixed, with many people saying it’s stunting a free market.”

While the LME has been under pressure since the suspension, the latest nickel scandal took place in the physical market, rather than the paper market. Trafigura has alleged that shipments of approximately 20,000 metric tons of primary nickel comprised cheaper material. Trafigura accused Indian businessman Prateek Gupta of orchestrating a fraud valued at $590 million. Gupta denied the accusation and accused Trafigura employees of devising the fraud.

Nickel prices were lower than predicted for the first half of 2023 due to weaker-than-expected growth in China and lingering discomfort over the short squeeze involving Tsingshan. However, the fundamentals of the market remain. Nickel is valuable for EV batteries since the metal increases the energy density of the batteries. As long as nickel is in demand as an element of the energy transition, short squeezes and physical market fraud may be part of the landscape.

Today is Friday, July 14, 2023, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

Strong U.S. Jobs Report Makes A Rate Hike All But Certain In July

While the U.S. labor market is slowing to a more sustainable level, payroll jobs continue to grow at a relatively strong pace considering the current unemployment rate of 3.6% is near a 50-year low. Together with the strength of other recent data, a 25-basis point rate hike is almost certain at the Federal Reserve's next meeting, on July 27 and 28.

—Read the full report from S&P Global Ratings









Access more insights on the global economy >







Capital Markets

European Bank Stock Recovery Faces Test as Political Pressure on Deposits Mounts

European bank stocks face pressure from increasing government demands for lenders to raise interest rates on deposits. Banks in the UK, Spain and Italy are among those facing calls from politicians to offer more generous rates to savers as many customers struggle with a surge in living costs due to persistent inflation and higher borrowing costs. Banks across Europe are enjoying big boosts to lending income and profits from higher central bank rates, which have been helping push up share prices since November 2022.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Access more insights on capital markets >







Global Trade

UN Reaches Out to Russia with Proposals to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal Beyond July 17

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reached out to Russia earlier this week proposing ways to facilitate Russia's food and fertilizer exports with an aim to continue the Black Sea grain deal beyond July 17, a statement from the UN said July 12.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on global trade >







Sustainability

How Agriculture is Exacerbating Global Warming

With the rapid rise in global population, the need to feed billions has placed tremendous pressure on agriculture. Millions of hectares of forests have been cut in South America, Asia and Africa to accommodate the swift expansion of farmlands. Local governments and multinational food companies are collaborating to enhance the farm productivity. Over the past couple of decades, enormous efforts have been made by the policymakers to enhance investments in agricultural infrastructure.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on sustainability >







Energy & Commodities

IEA Notes Solar Progress, CCS Limitations in 2023 TCEP Report

The International Energy Agency has upgraded its global progress evaluation of the solar industry, noting rapid growth of clean energy technologies in certain sectors, it said in its annual Tracking Clean Energy Progress report. TCEP tracks some 50 components spanning oil and natural gas, electricity, transport, and buildings sectors, among others.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on energy and commodities >







Technology & Media

Global Fintech Funding Nearly Halves to $23B in H1 2023

Venture capital funding of fintech startups has plunged globally by 49% year over year to $23 billion in the first half of 2023 amid an economic downturn, according to our analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence data. However, it is worth noting that the slide in aggregate funding value started during the second half of 2022.

—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Access more insights on technology and media >