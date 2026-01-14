S&P Global Unveils Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2026 

S&P Global Offerings
Press Release
NEW YORK (January 14, 2026) — Companies in 2026 will likely take a more pragmatic and risk-averse approach to sustainability efforts amid an increasingly fragmented global landscape where regional differences play a larger role, according to the Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2026 report released today by S&P Global.
The report brings together insights from sustainability, climate and energy transition leaders and analysts across S&P Global. It looks at the megatrends companies will weigh over the coming year as they navigate a complex landscape of energy expansion and sustainability and one where multilateralism gives way to multi-regionalism.
“The trends we see for this year highlight an inflection point in the global sustainability agenda,” says Lindsey Hall, Global Head of Sustainability Thought Leadership at S&P Global Energy, and one of the report’s co-authors. “Companies enter 2026 in an intense tug-of-war between immediate priorities — such as energy security, affordability and availability — and the scientific reality of climate change and nature loss.”
Decarbonizing energy systems will remain central to sustainability in 2026, but that will occur in the context of soaring demand for power across the world. In S&P Global Energy’s base case scenario, global fossil fuel demand is expected to grow less than 1% in 2026 relative to 2025 levels, while solar and wind generation will grow by more than 17%. But given the massive need for power to satisfy the AI boom — data center electricity consumption could top 2,200 TWh by 2030 (comparable to India’s power usage) — 2026 will see a push for energy expansion.
Simultaneously, companies and investors are recognizing that climate adaptation and resilience efforts are necessary to prepare for the reality of the warming world. S&P Global Energy data shows that in 2025, 42% of companies across sectors disclosed a climate adaptation plan that describes how a company will prepare its physical assets, infrastructure and business for climate risks such as drought or extreme heat.
Another key theme in 2026 is likely to be continued improvement in the availability of sustainability and climate data, as more countries produce reporting frameworks that ask companies to track their emissions and prepare climate management strategies — especially in parts of the world, such as Southeast Asia, that are facing pronounced climate risks.
“Amid fierce competition for investment in national defense, security, and AI infrastructure, the fragmentation of 2026 opens an impactful opportunity for the private sector to bridge critical gaps in public funding for sustainable development,” says report co-author Harald Francke Lund, Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research at S&P Global Ratings.
Access the full report here .
S&P Global’s Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2026 is sponsored by the S&P Global Look Forward Council, which brings together leading experts from across the organization to deliver research that illuminates long-term trends and transformative market shifts. Covering areas from capital and commodity markets to energy and sustainability, the council provides the forward-looking intelligence S&P Global clients need to navigate uncertainty and make confident, informed decisions.
Kathleen Tanzy
S&P Global Energy
+ 1 917-331-4607
kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com
Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857 407 8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more.
At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration. S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). Learn more.