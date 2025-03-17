Chairman's Letter

Our former President and CEO Doug Peterson managed to do exactly that. He is a visionary leader, seeing trends before many others did. He built a remarkable record of growth at our company, all the while cultivating the talent around him who could take over when the time was right to retire.

Completing the successful integration of IHS Markit was the perfect moment, which created the opportunity last year resulting in the Board of Directors unanimously electing Martina Cheung as our new chief executive.

I congratulate Doug on a fabulous 11-year run as CEO. He was bold while remaining humble. He was a great communicator who was also a great listener. He set very high standards for operational excellence and for integrity. And he got results.

Allow me to outline just a few of his accomplishments:

– He refocused our company’s business portfolio to concentrate on financial data and analytics, while divesting a number of our businesses, including J.D. Power and McGraw-Hill Construction.

– He made three game-changing acquisitions: SNL Financial, Kensho, and IHS Markit.

– He refreshed the Board of Directors, reorganized the management team, and created a new operating model.

– He rebranded the company as S&P Global, and we are now one of the most distinguished and respected brands in the financial services industry.

– He nudged the company’s culture to become more innovative, client-centric, and growth oriented.

During his tenure as CEO, S&P Global returned more than $30 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and our market capitalization increased to approximately $150 billion from $16 billion.

He checked all the boxes of a world-class leader, and he leaves a tremendous legacy of success. The Board and I extended our deepest thanks to Doug for the incredible job he did.