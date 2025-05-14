S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Methodology & Specifications
Bringing transparency to the energy transition markets since 2021, S&P Global publishes a market-leading suite of price assessments stretching from hydrogen to carbon markets. Our pricing methodology is regularly updated to reflect changes in the commodities we cover.