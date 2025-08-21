Brazil's Itambé starts new cement furnace in Balsa Nova with $91 mil investment

Brazilian cement producer Cimento Itambé has commissioned a new cement furnace at its Balsa Nova facility in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba Aug. 20, boosting the company's clinker production capacity by 120% as it seeks to capitalize on growing regional demand.

The Real 500 million ($91 million) investment adds 600,000 mt of annual cement production capacity and brings Itambé's total output capability to 3 million mt per year, according to a company statement.

The furnace incorporates German technology and features full automation of industrial processes, aimed at improving productivity and operational safety. It is designed to replace up to 50% of fossil fuels with renewable sources, such as biomass and industrial waste, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions.

"This equipment reinforces our commitment to regional supply, industrial innovation, and sustainability. More than just a technological advancement, we are growing responsibly, innovating with respect for the environment, and maintaining our commitment to the state where we have always been and will continue to invest," said Itambé CEO Alexander Capela Andras.