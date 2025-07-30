UK researchers develop graphene-enhanced, low-carbon concrete

UK researchers have successfully mixed and laid a graphene-enhanced concrete mix that reduces CO2 emissions per cubic meter by up to 49% compared to traditional CEM 1 concrete while also maintaining a similar strength performance, the University of Manchester said July 30.

The concrete was developed through a collaboration of the university's Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, Cemex UK, Galliford Try, Sika and Northumbrian Water. It was laid successfully at a Northumbrian Water wastewater treatment site in the UK, the university said in a statement.

"This project is a fantastic example of industry-led project with significant contributions from University of Manchester research facilities to reduce carbon emissions in construction," said Lisa Scullion, application manager at the GEIC.

The low-carbon concrete, known as CoMLaG (Combining Micronized Limestone and Graphene) which was developed and trialed at the GEIC and Cemex National Technical Center, uses a ternary cement blend which replaces a part of clinker with GGBS and micronized limestone. To counter the strength losses typically associated with clinker reduction, a graphene-based addition formulated at GEIC was introduced to enhance strength development.

After extensive lab trials, production was carried out through a batch plant in northeast England and used site-available aggregates and raw materials.

The next phase of the project will focus on optimizing the mix, improving admixture compatibility, and validating performance across a wider range of aggregates to support commercial rollout, the statement said.

"The successful deployment of the CoMLaG project on a live site demonstrates how the use of advanced materials can help us reduce carbon emissions whilst remaining focused on performance," said Mike Higgins, Cemex's director of quality and product technology.

