Cement producer Vicat Group reports higher sales in H1 2025 despite US slowdown

French cement, aggregates, and concrete producer Vicat Group reported marginally stronger sales in the first half of 2025, despite significant negative currency effects and a slowdown in US activity, the company said July 28.

Vicat highlighted a slowdown easing in France and a rebound in Switzerland, while the US cement market experienced a downturn.

Emerging markets, however, displayed robust performance, particularly in Brazil and the Mediterranean region, with Egypt also showing positive momentum. The company noted that trends across Asia and Africa remained mixed.

"The cement business displayed resilience during the first half, with consolidated sales rising by +1.7% at constant scope and exchange rates, even though volumes fell -2.5% in the first half of the year, chiefly in developed countries (except for Switzerland) and in Asia. Cement prices remained resilient across most of the Group's geographies, except for India in the first quarter and Senegal," the company said.

Vicat expects its European business to continue to be impacted by weakness in residential construction, although the downturn is expected to slow. Major infrastructure projects in France and Switzerland are expected to boost demand. The gradual integration of decarbonization costs supports higher prices in Europe, it said.

In the US, business trends are slowing amid persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. The US Southeast region is projected to continue growing at a more moderate rate, supported by the full utilization of the rail terminals around the plant. In contrast, a continued slowdown is expected in California, although prices are anticipated to remain resilient.

In emerging markets, Egypt's positive momentum is expected to continue, bolstered by exports, while Vicat's Senegal operations are set to benefit from a new kiln in the second half of the year. Brazil is projected to make progress in a competitive environment that remains tense, Vicat said.

Vicat's business in Turkey is likely to be affected by hyperinflation and a weak currency, and the Indian market is expected to remain subdued in the south, where competition is fierce, although improvements in logistics capacity to serve Mumbai are anticipated.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $55/mt FOB July 24.