Sustainable construction company Holcim sees Mexico as key in expansion

Construction company Holcim aims to expand in Europe, Australia, North Africa and Latin America after the spinoff of its North American business, the company said July 14. The company expects Mexico to play a strategic role in scaling sustainable and high-value construction solutions across the region.

"This decision marks a turning point for Holcim in the region," Holcim Mexico CEO Christian Dedeu said. "Mexico is now a strategic market where we will scale innovative solutions for circular and low-carbon construction. Our goal is to triple the recycling of demolition materials and expand our sustainable offering."

Holcim is a regional leader in low-carbon solutions as its ECOPact concrete and ECOPlanet cement lines reduce CO₂ emissions compared with traditional products. Globally, Holcim aims to recycle more than 20 million mt of construction and demolition waste into new applications by 2030 through its technologies.

Holcim aims to maximize its positive impact in the industry and respond to key global trends such as urbanization, housing shortages, resilient infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

In addition to sustainable growth, Holcim is also leading an operational transformation focused on energy efficiency, digitalization and decarbonization.

Latin America is Holcim's most profitable global market. The housing deficit in Latin America exceeds 26 million homes, the company said.

"In a region facing major social and environmental challenges, Mexico and Latin America have the potential to lead a new era of sustainable construction," Dedeu said.

