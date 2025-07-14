Brazil's cement sales forecast to rise following surge in H1: SNIC

The Sindicato Nacional das Indústrias de Cimento projects cement sales growth of 2.1% in 2025, supported by the large number of real estate developments started in 2024, by self-builders, and by investments in logistics infrastructure, the group said.

Despite the growth rate, the sector faces challenges from the increasing use of the government housing program for the acquisition of used properties, and the difficulties in accessing credit imposed by high interest rates

"The rising costs compromises the feasibility of projects, affects the financial balance and makes the planning of new developments difficult," added SNIC.

Brazilian cement sales -- exports and domestic -- increased to 32 million mt in the first semester of 2025, according to the latest report from the SNIC.

From January to June, sales surged by 3.5% compared to 2024.

According to the union, the Brazilian government's stimulus and macroeconomic dynamics, which play an important role in cement demand, are not performing as desired and are struggling to achieve progress in 2025.

Following positive sales in May, the report shows that 5.39 million tons of cement were sold in the country in June, down 1.7% compared to the same month in 2024.

