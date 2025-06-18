Heidelberg Materials inaugurates cement industry's first industrial-scale CCS facility in Norway

Heidelberg Materials officially inaugurated Brevik CCS in Norway, the world's first industrial-scale carbon capture, and storage facility in the cement industry June 18.

The carbon capture facility has already been integrated into the Brevik cement plant without disrupting ongoing cement production and is the first carbon capture, utilization, and storage project across Heidelberg Materials.

The first volumes of CO2 have been captured, liquefied, and temporarily stored, with the first shipment transporting the liquefied carbon to an intermediate storage site in Oygarden, as of June.

Following this, Heidelberg Materials will begin the delivery of evoZero, the world's first carbon-captured cement that enables net zero concrete, to customers in Europe, the company said.

Brevik CCS has captured approximately 400,000 mtCO2e/year, which accounts for 50% of the plant's emissions, the company said.

The facility is part of the Norwegian government's Longship project, which aims to develop Europe's first full-scale value chain for carbon capture, including transport and storage from hard-to-abate industries.

"Today [June 18] marks a historic milestone and tectonic shift in the built environment. The opening of Brevik CCS is a tremendous technological achievement that will serve as a blueprint for entire industries as we progress toward Net Zero and into a new era of sustainable construction," Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the managing board of Heidelberg Materials, said.

The CO2 captured at this facility will be liquefied and shipped to an onshore terminal on the west coast of Norway and then transported to permanent storage under the North Sea through a pipeline.

"As a key part of Norway's Longship programme, Brevik CCS is a powerful example of how businesses and government can work hand in hand to pave the way for a more sustainable future," Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland said.

"This form of collaboration can foster innovation and kick-start development of nascent markets for climate technology," he added

The Northern Lights initiative, part of the Longship project, is a collaboration between Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies to transport and store carbon.

