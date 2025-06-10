Ozinga starts construction of low-carbon cement facility in East Chicago, Indiana

US concrete and building materials producer Ozinga announced June 10 that it has begun construction on a new low-carbon cement manufacturing facility in East Chicago, Indiana. The facility will be equipped with one of North America's largest vertical roller mills and is expected to produce one million mt of low-carbon cementitious materials annually.

Central to the operations will be the MVR5300-C6 vertical roller mill from Gebr. Pfeiffer. This technology is expected to enable the production of ASTM C989-compliant low-carbon slag cement and proprietary blends, achieving up to 80% reductions in embodied carbon.

Once fully operational, the facility is projected to offset over 700,000 mt of CO₂ emissions annually.

"This isn't just a plant -- it's a technological milestone," Timothy Burden, President of Gebr. Pfeiffer Americas, said. "The MVR5300-C6 sets a new benchmark for sustainable cement production."

The facility is projected to create approximately 150 construction and long-term jobs. Operations at the plant are expected to commence in 2026, aligning with Ozinga's goal of delivering net-zero concrete by 2030.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $54/mt FOB June 5.