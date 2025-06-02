Swiss construction group Holcim's spin-off Amrize to trade on NYSE, SIX from June 23

Switzerland's construction and building materials producer, Holcim, has confirmed that shares of its North American business, Amrize, will begin trading on June 23, 2025, under the ticker symbol "AMRZ" on both the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The spin-off was approved by shareholders on May 14, with its plan to focus on growth in the North American market.

Holcim is positioning Amrize to become the largest building solutions company in North America, focusing exclusively on the region's construction market. The new company's operational headquarters will be located in Chicago, with its registered office based in Zug, Switzerland.

With a footprint of over 1,000 sites and a workforce of approximately 19,000 employees, Amrize plans to offer a wide array of building solutions and brands to serve various sectors, including infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction.

The company has outlined plans to pursue growth through strategic investments and potential mergers and acquisitions, emphasizing its commitment to becoming a key player in the North American market. The spin-off is expected to enhance Holcim's focus on sustainable construction practices while allowing Amrize to concentrate on delivering tailored solutions to meet local demands.

Holcim currently owns 18 plants across North America, which produce 25 million mt/year of cement and distribute it through more than 140 terminals.