Croatia’s Petrokemija to restart fertilizer production: source

Petrokemija is set to restart fertilizer production at its Kutina plant by March 23, a source close to the producer told Platts March 17. The extent of the Kutina restart remains unclear. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Petrokemija's Kutina plant can generate up to 495,000 mt/year of prilled urea, 335,000 mt/year of calcium ammonium nitrate or ammonium nitrate, 64,000 mt/year of urea ammonium nitrate, and 400,000 mt/year of NPKs, according to platts data.

The company is the sole producer of each fertilizer in Croatia, according to Platts data.

The Croatian producer has halted production for several months due to high gas prices, according to Croatian broadcaster HRT. In recent weeks, however, European gas prices have subsided. Platts assessed its Dutch TTF front-month contract price at Eur42.215/MWh on March 14. This is nearly 30% lower than the recent peak of about Eur58/MWh reached in mid-February.

Platts is part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.