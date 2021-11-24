BRAZIL DATA: CS Brazil's H1 Nov sugar output drops 49.7% on year

Sugar production in Brazil's Center-South region fell 49.7% on the year to 626,000 mt in the first half of November, data from Brazilian sugarcane industry group UNICA showed Nov. 24.

The figure was 168,400 mt higher than the consensus expectations of 457,600 mt from 10 analysts that S&P Global Platts surveyed Nov. 22.

Mills in CS Brazil crushed 12.55 million mt of sugarcane in H1 November, down 38.4% year on year, UNICA said.

Sugar's share of the sugarcane crush for H1 November was 39.2%, compared with 41.9% a year ago.

The cumulative sugar crush in CS Brazil since the start of the 2021-22 crop year April 1 through the first half of November was 516.97 million mt, down 11.8% compared with the same period in the 2020-21 crop year.

Sugar production since April 1 reached 31.84 million mt, or a decrease of 15.4% from the same period in the 2020-21 crop year.

A total of 75 mills were operating as of Nov. 16, down 39 from the same period a year ago.

Total recoverable sugar, or ATR, in H1 November was 133.4 kg/mt, down 12.9% year on year.

Ethanol production, sales

Ethanol production from sugar in CS Brazil was 741.5 million liters in H1 November, down 36.9% from a year earlier, UNICA said. Hydrous ethanol production accounted for 360 million liters of the total volume, down 46.6% on the year, with anhydrous ethanol output down 23.9% at 381.5 million liters, it said.

Between the start of the 2021-22 harvest April 1 and Nov. 16, ethanol production from sugar totaled 25.84 billion liters, with 15.45 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 10.39 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol being produced. Corn ethanol production contributed 2.1 billion liters to the ethanol production.

Corn ethanol production in H1 November was 149.9 million liters, with 119.6 million liters of hydrous ethanol and 30.2 million liters of anhydrous ethanol being produced.

Ethanol sales by mills in CS Brazil during H1 November were 988 million liters, 25.6% lower year on year, with 944.3 million liters going to the domestic market and 43.8 million liters for exports.

The volume of hydrous ethanol sold to the domestic market during H1 November was 538.9 million liters, down 32.1% on the year. The quantity of anhydrous ethanol sold to the domestic market during November was 405.5 million liters, 2.8% higher on the year.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 harvest, cumulative sales of ethanol in the region totaled 17.9 billion liters, or a decrease of 6.4%, from the same period a year ago.