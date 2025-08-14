Indian buffalo meat exports reached 1.24 million mt in 2024, marking a 17% rise over the past five years, despite facing supply constraints and limited government support.

With rising demand in key markets, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Egypt remain the leading destinations for Indian buffalo meat, comprising about 50% of total exports, while interest from the UAE and Iraq has significantly grown in the past three years.

As global demand for buffalo meat evolves, especially in emerging markets, it remains uncertain how Indian exporters will navigate ongoing challenges and maintain their competitiveness.

Related feature: Indian buffalo meat exports show resilience amid supply challenges (Subscriber content)