Houston — Ethanol RINs generated in June increased by 232.60 million RINs, or 27.66%, compared to May to 1.073 billion RINs, US Environmental Protection Agency data showed July 16.

June biomass-based diesel (D4) RINs rose by 17.84 million RINs, or 4.83%, to 387.39 million RINs generated.

Advanced biofuel (D5) RIN generation decreased 3.16 million RINs, or 25.07%, to 9.45 million RINs generated.

Cellulosic biofuel (D3) RINs generated grew by 3.92 million RINs, or 10.34%, to 41.87 million RINs generated.

Total RINs generation was at 1.512 billion RINs, up 251.20 million RINs from Mayu.

The EPA issues RINs to track renewable fuel usage throughout the supply chain. Refiners and importers -- called obligated parties -- use them to show the EPA that they have fulfilled their mandated government use of renewable fuels.

If the obligated party has not used enough physical product, it can buy RINs to satisfy the quota.