The price of India parboiled rice on a CFR West Africa basis is expected to recover in August on higher demand, after India's removal of an export duty on parboiled rice in October 2024 and a robust kharif harvest in September 2024 drove prices in destination markets to record lows in May, according to market sources.

West Africa is the largest importer of Indian parboiled rice among destination markets, with a volume of 485,735 mt in March 2025.

Full feature: Indian parboiled rice prices in West Africa rebound after record low (subscriber content)