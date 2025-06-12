China offers zero tariffs to 53 African nations amid US trade tensions

China has unveiled plans to offer zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries, marking a significant step in strengthening its economic ties with the continent as African nations grapple with steep new US tariffs of up to 50% on key exports. This announcement was made during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in Beijing on June 11.

In a joint statement issued at the forum, China, alongside the 53 African nations and the African Union Commission, urged countries, specifically the US, to "return to the right track" of resolving trade disputes through dialogue grounded in mutual respect. The statement emphasized that "the international community should give prioritized attention to the economic difficulties and development challenges faced by African countries."

Furthermore, it called for an increase in development assistance to African nations, stating that support should be effectively enhanced rather than unilaterally reduced. This assistance is crucial for helping African countries improve livelihoods, reduce poverty, and foster economic and social development.

The joint statement did not disclose when the decision would take effect.

China's latest offer excludes Eswatini, the only African country that recognizes Taiwan's sovereignty.

The timing of this initiative is critical, as African nations are currently navigating escalating trade tensions with the US.

Recent tariffs imposed by the US have reached as high as 50% on imports from key African exporters, including Lesotho (50%), Madagascar (47%), Mauritius (40%), Botswana (38%), and South Africa (31%). These measures threaten to disrupt established trade patterns, prompting African exporters to explore alternative markets.

The zero-tariff treatment from China is anticipated to grant African nations preferential access to the world's second-largest economy, potentially reshaping trade flows for commodities and manufactured goods. This initiative is particularly beneficial for South Africa, the continent's largest exporter to the US, as it allows for a redirection of its diverse export portfolio — including minerals and agricultural products — toward Chinese markets.

China has solidified its position as Africa's largest trading partner, accounting for approximately 20% of the region's exports in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF estimates that primary commodities, including metals, mineral products, and fuel, comprise about three-fifths of Africa's exports to China. In contrast, African countries typically import Chinese-manufactured goods, electronics, and machinery.

Additionally, China has emerged as the largest bilateral creditor to Africa, providing a vital source of financing for infrastructure, mining, and energy projects across the continent.