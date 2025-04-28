Genetic breakthroughs propel shrimp industry resilience amid market turbulence

Genetic advancements in shrimp production have been the main driver of increased productivity in the sector in recent years and may be crucial to overcome producers' existing challenges, such as market uncertainty and tariffs.

The global shrimp market faces increasing pressure due to trade disputes that have brought tariffs in several countries. These tariffs have driven up prices in the US, raising concerns among producers about potential decreases in demand, which could severely impact many market participants' viability. In a highly competitive environment, producers are seeking ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and genetic improvements offer a promising solution.

"Genetic improvements not only enhance shrimp resistance to diseases but also enable faster growth and better feed conversion," according to James Collins, a shrimp genetics researcher and CEO of Infini-SEA, a US-based shrimp genomics and selective breeding company.

"This is crucial for reducing costs in a rising price market," he added.

Infini-SEA began a breeding and genomic selection program for vannamei shrimp, the most common species, in 2017. It supports clients in the US, Thailand and China, among other countries.

When the project was launched, its focus was to develop breeds with higher disease resistance and tolerance to temperature changes and other sources of stress. But when trying to market the technology, they realized farmers would still choose fast-growing breeds with lower resistance.

"Farmers were simply not ready to let go of fast-growing shrimp," Collins said.

The company developed other breeds, combining such features with a higher growth rate.

Ecuador was one of the countries to expand production by developing breeds. The South American country went from exporting 277,167 mt of shrimp in 2014 to 1.21 million mt in 2024, becoming the main supplier of shrimp globally.

"In Ecuador, they have managed to increase growth to 3 or 4 grams per week," hatchery owner Marino Pinzón said. "Forty years ago, when shrimp farming began, it was just 1 gram per week."

This allows producers to bring their products to market more quickly and at more competitive prices.

Also, improved feed conversion means that shrimp require less feed to gain weight, helping to mitigate the impact of rising input costs.

"In times of economic uncertainty, every saving counts," Collins said. "Feed efficiency is critical for maintaining profitability."

The adaptability of genetically improved shrimp to various environmental conditions is another key aspect. This allows producers to diversify their operations and minimize risks associated with market fluctuations. As an example, breeding can also offer the possibility to grow large-sized shrimp in more intensive environments -- normally, smaller shrimp tend to do better in small ponds.

"There is still a tremendous amount of diversity in wild species, which means we just scraped the surface of what can be done in terms of genetics," Collins said.

Prices for Indian and Ecuadorean shrimp, the main imports to the US market, have remained relatively constant over the past two months. Since April 2, when US President Donald Trump's administration imposed new tariffs, wholesale prices to the US have increased. Currently, end-consumers are paying 10% more.

As competition in the shrimp market intensifies, genetic improvements offer hope for producers concerned that rising prices and tariffs could lead to declining demand. These innovations may be crucial for ensuring a sustainable future for the shrimp industry in a challenging commercial environment, benefiting producers and preserving the global shrimp supply for consumers.