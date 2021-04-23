US cattle on feed at start of April rises 5.3% on year, second highest for date: USDA

Houston — The number of US cattle on feed totaled 11.897 million head on April 1, up 5.3% from 11.297 million head a year earlier, the US Department of Agriculture said April 23.

"This is the second highest April 1 inventory since the series began in 1996," the USDA said in a statement.

The number of US cattle on feed reported by the USDA was below the range of market expectations between 12.59 million and 12.88 million head.

The latest total was down 0.8% from 12 million head on March 1, USDA said.

The states with the largest inventory of cattle on feed were Texas at 2.870 million head, Nebraska at 2.580 million head and Kansas at 2.480 million head. These three states represent 66% of total US cattle on feed.

The number of US cattle placed into feedlots during March 2021 totaled 1.997 million head, up 18% from 1.691 million head placed in February, and up x% from 1.557 million head placed a year earlier, the USDA said.

Cattle on feed are steers and heifers being fed a ration of grain, mostly corn, silage, hay and/or a protein supplement such as dried distillers grains with solubles or soybean meal ahead of slaughter. It excludes cattle held back for later sale to feedlots, and only feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 animals, or more, are considered.

According to the USDA, placements are steers and heifers put into a feedlot, fed a ration which will produce a carcass that will grade select or better, and are intended for the slaughter market.

The cattle on feed data is an indicator of US demand for corn and DDGS.