Infographic: A crushing collapse: Ethanol plummets as demand evaporates

Ethanol prices have fallen to record lows; US ethanol producers have idled or shut down as much as 4 billion gallons of annualized capacity.

Shelter-in-place guidelines have reduced driving significantly, severely cutting ethanol demand. The demand destruction comes with the US ethanol industry already hurting from poor margins.

A USDA report forecast the 2020 US corn crop would reach 97 million acres, the fourth-largest corn crop recorded. With ethanol a large portion of corn demand, oversupply is not just for energy markets.

