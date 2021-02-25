REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Maintenance and closures in focus in Asia-Pacific

London — A number of plants in Asia-Pacific are starting maintenance. Meanwhile refinery closures take center stage.

** Shell will halve the crude processing capacity at its Pulau Bukom refinery in Singapore as part of the energy major's initiative to reduce its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. "Bukom will pivot from a crude oil, fuels-based product slate towards new, low-carbon value chains," the company said. "We will reduce our crude processing capacity by about half and aim to deliver a significant reduction in CO2 emissions."

** South Korea's top refiner SK Energy has shut two CDUs at Ulsan but plans to restart the 60,000 b/d No. 1 crude distillation unit and 170,000 b/d No. 3 CDU at Ulsan in January.

** Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina was reported to be keeping the run rate at its Balikpapan refinery in East Kalimantan steady at around 80% with industry sources noting that the refinery has no plans to raise its run rate back to 100%, as refining margins across the barrel remain poor.

** Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. plans to shut its Tabangao refinery and transform the facility into an import terminal, the company said in a statement. The refinery has been shut since May 24, 2020, having been idled due to weak demand for domestic products.

** Petron Philippines has taken its Bataan refinery, located in the Philippines' region of Limay, offline in February and is commencing temporary shutdown of the facility that is aimed to last at least four months, industry sources with close knowledge of the mattersaid. The shutdown was spurred by economic reasons, with the refiner noting in a Dec. 14, 2020 statement that the "refining business remains challenging both here and around the world." The facility was originally scheduled to shut in mid-January, but was pushed back to February due to operational reasons, Platts reported earlier. Industry sources have also highlighted that the shutdown of the refinery is only temporary, as earlier fears the refinery would be permanently shut have been dispelled.

** New Zealand's Refining NZ said it has made a "significant progress" assessing the option to transform its Marsden Point refinery into an import terminal. The proposed terminal would have annual capacity of around 3 billion litres. "Refining NZ is now well progressed in its assessment of the import terminal option," the company said in Feb. 2021 adding that "any decision to proceed with a conversion to an import terminal will be a decision voted upon by the non-customer shareholders following an Independent Appraisal Report". "Refining NZ has been negotiating with each of its customers," the company also said, adding that it has reached "in principle agreement" with BP, but negotiations with ExxonMobil and Z Energy are ongoing. "Reaching in-principle agreement on key terms with BP is a significant milestone which now allows us to progress preparations for the required approvals while continuing to negotiate to reach agreement with our other customers," the company said. ExxonMobil is one of three wholesalers that takes cargoes from Marsden Point, along with BP and New Zealand's Z Energy. During 2020, the refinery was operating its facilities on a rotating basis which enabled it to "produce at substantially lower rates" and also carried out a full six-week shutdown in the middle of the year "to help balance fuel supply across New Zealand." Its throughput was 29.9 million barrels versus 42.7 million barrels in 2019. From January, the refinery has implemented plan to simplify refinery operations, which will enable it to "continue to operate the refinery safely in 2021 in a low margin environment and providing time to properly assess the import terminal option." The simplification involves reducing total refined fuels production and ceasing bitumen production.

** Australia's second-largest refiner, Viva Energy, has decided to avoid closure of its Geelong refinery, as the company takes up a payment lifeline extended by the Australian federal government. The grant, also known as the "interim Refinery Production Payment," will last for six months from January-July 2021. Refineries that take part in the grant will have to agree to maintain operations at least during the tenure of the program, committing to "an open book process and long-term self-help measures to further inform the development of the long-term Refinery Production Payment." Should refining margins stay on an upward trajectory, "the company expects to be able to maintain refining operations once the interim Refinery Production Payment concludes at the end of June 2021," it said in a separate statement.

** Ampol is currently reviewing the future of the Lytton refinery in Brisbane, Queensland, with the review likely to completed by the end of H1 2021, it said in its financial report. The company has said previously that "the review will consider all options for the facility's operations and for the connected supply chains and markets it serves." Ampol has said also that "these options include closure and permanent transition to an import model, the continuation of existing refining operations and other alternate models of operation, including the necessary investments required to execute each of the options." Ampol said in its latest financial report that it expected domestic fuel volume sales in 2021 to be 13.5 billion-14 billion liters, compared with 13.6 billion liters in 2020, with market conditions remaining challenging amid Australian dollar strength and ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. The company's forecast factored in "the continued impact of COVID-19 on demand" and assumed "a delayed recovery in jet fuel demand and the continued impact of domestic travel restrictions," it said Feb. 22 as it released its 2020 full-year financial results. In 2020, Australian volume sales slumped 17% on the previous year, it said in an accompanying presentation.

** The Maritime Union of Australia has urged the federal government to nationalize BP's Kwinana oil refinery, rather than allow it to be closed. BP Australia on Oct. 30 said it was planning to shut its Kwinana refinery and convert it into a fuel import terminal, in a strategy aimed to better meet the needs of a changing oil market.

** ExxonMobil Australia plans to shut its 80,000 b/d Altona refinery in Melbourne and convert it into a fuel import terminal, the company said in a statement released Feb. 10. "The decision was made following an extensive review of operations at Australia's smallest refinery ... the review considered the competitive supply of products into Australia, declining domestic crude oil production, future capital investments and the impacts of these factors on operating earnings," the statement said. The refinery will remain in operation while transition work is undertaken, the statement added.

** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical plans to operate its Mailiao refinery at reduced rates of around 60% of capacity in January and February as demand for refined products remains tepid and several secondary units are shut over this period, a company spokesman said. Formosa plans to operate its refinery at 320,000 b/d in January and 330,000 b/d in February, putting operations at 59% and 61% of nameplate capacity, respectively. Formosa had idled one of its crude distillation units of 180,000 b/d in November due to weak margins and low secondary unit operations. The idled CDU is expected to restart in the second half of the year, when the company's No. 2 RDS unit restarts following the completion of repairs, the source said, adding that margins are also expected to improve by then. The company's No. 2 RDS was shut July 15 after a fire. The unit's restart was originally planned for April at the earliest.

The company has three CDUs at the Mailiao refinery, each with a capacity of 180,000 b/d.

** South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank has raised its crude throughput by 12% at Daesan in the first quarter on expectations that refining margins will recover in 2021 due to the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a company official said. "The company plans to use an average of 460,000 b/d of crude as feedstock in the first quarter, up 12.2% from the average of 410,000 b/d in 2020," the official said. This equates to a run rate of 88.5% in Q1, up from 78.8% in 2020. Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea's smallest refiner, operates two crude distillation units with a combined capacity of 520,000 b/d, the No. 1 with 160,000 b/d and No. 2 with 360,000 b/d, at its Daesan complex on the country's west coast. It has no plans to shut the CDUs for maintenance this year, the official said.

Meanwhile, Australia's December refined products imports continued to be weighed by a demand lull, reflecting the continued impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, with gasoline being a slight exception, and showing a month-on-month rise due to a recovery in domestic consumption. Australia imported 3.306 million barrels of gasoline in December 2020, rising 1.6% on the month, data from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources showed during the week. The monthly uptick traced a recovery in domestic demand, as driving activity rose during the Christmas season in summer time. Australia's driving activity rose to 5.05% above baseline levels in December, up from 0.16% above baseline levels in November, Apple mobility data showed. The country's imports in December posted a sharper 11.7% uptrend year on year, underscoring the country's greater reliance on imports as more refineries shutter amid unviable refining economics and remaining refineries run at reduced operating rates due to lowered demand because of the pandemic.

Australia's imports of crude oil and other refinery feedstocks in 2020 fell 28% year on year to 92.67 million barrels as the country sharply reduced purchases amid the coronavirus pandemic that took a toll on domestic appetite for oil, data from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources showed. It's the first time since 2011 that a yearly total has dipped below 125 million barrels and was down sharply from the 2011-2019 average of around 139 million barrels/year.

India's demand for oil products fell 3.9% year on year in January to 18 million mt, or 4.56 million b/d, latest provisional data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed, reflecting weakness in Asia's third-largest economy as a fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Diesel demand continued to be below the pre-pandemic level on an year-on-year basis as transportation demand was yet to pick up while demand for gasoline and LPG surpassed the pre-pandemic levels.

However, exports of gasoline from India slipped in January for the first time since October 2020, as healthy domestic demand amid rising domestic prices kept barrels from being sent out into the region.

Refinery Capacity b/d Country Owner Unit Duration Geelong 120,000 Australia Viva Part 2021 Marsden Point 135,000 New Zealand Refining NZ Full Mar'2021 Sapugaskanda 50,000 Sri Lanka Ceylon Petr Full Feb'21 Tabangao 110,000 PSPC Philippines Full Closure Bataan 180,000 Petron Philippines Full Temp shut Mailiao 540,000 Taiwan Formosa Fire Jul Taoyuan 200,000 Taiwan CPC Part Back Mumbai 150,000 India HPCL Part Jan Guru Gobind Singh 226,000 India HMEL Full Jan Rayong 215,000 Thailand IRPC Part Feb'21 Bathinda 227,000 India HPCL Full Feb'21 Hengyi 160,000 Brunei Hengyi Part Feb'21 Mumbai 130,000 India HPCL Full Apr Onsan 669,000 South Korea S-Oil Part Feb'21 Daesan 650,000 South Korea Hyundai Oil Part May Ulsan 840,000 South Korea SK Energy Part Mar'2021 Nghi Son 200,000 Vietnam Joint Full Back

Ulsan 840,000 South Korea SK Upgrade Delayed Vizag 166,000 India HPCL Expansion 2020 Mathura 160,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Paradip 300,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Panipat 500,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Gujarat 275,000 India IOC Expansion 2020 Vadinar 400,000 India Nayara Expansion NA Jamnagar 1,360,000 India Reliance Expansion NA Numaligarh 60,000 India BPCL Expansion 2025 Kochi 310,000 India BPCL Expansion 2025 Haldia 150,000 India IOC Upgrade 2023 Mumbai 130,000 India HPCL Expansion Apr Port Dickson 88,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bataan 180,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bangkok 120,000 Thailand Bangchak Expansion 2020 Onsan 669,000 South Korea S-Oil Upgrade 2024 Barauni 120,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Balikpapan 260,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion 2024 Balongan 125,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2026 Tuban 100,000 Indonesia TPPI Upgrade 2024 Byco 155,000 Pakistan Byco Group Upgrade NA Cilacap 348,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2023 Plaju 133,700 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade Pakistan Ref 50,000 Pakistan Pakistan Ref Upgrade NA Hengyi 160,000 Brunei Hengyi Ind Expansion 2024 Dung Quat 130,000 Vietnam Binh Son Expansion NA Attock 53,400 Pakistan Attock Upgrade NA Dumai 170,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion NA Bongaigaon 54,000 India IOC Expansion NA

Barmer 180,000 India HPCL Launch 2023 Maharashtra 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2022-23 Tuban 300,000 Indonesia Joint Launch 2024 Dornogovi 30,000 Mongolia Government Launch 2026 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Mumbai 1,200,000 India Ratnagiri Launch 2025 Gwadar 300,000 Pakistan Joint Launch NA Balasore NA India Haldia Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Joint Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Sugih Launch NA Tanjung Bin 30,000 Malaysia Vitol Launch NA Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA RAPID 300,000 Malaysia Joint Launch Started Bontang 300,000 Indonesia Pertamina Launch NA PARCO 250,000 Pakistan PARCO Launch 2025 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Ratnagiri 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2025

