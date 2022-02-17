Crude benchmarks continue to rise on Ukraine-Russia tensions

S&P Global Offerings
17 Feb 2022 | 00:12 UTC
Highlights
Dated Brent rises above $100/b
Crude futures later slip as US, Iran near agreement
West skeptical as Russia says some troops withdrawn from border
Crude price benchmarks climbed Feb. 16, with Dated Brent rising above $100/b, supported by continued tensions along the Ukrainian border.
S&P Global Platts assessed its Dated Brent benchmark at $100.795/b, up $3.14 on the day, and the highest since Sept. 4, 2014. American GulfCoast Select (AGS) was assessed at $94.85/b, up $1.37.
Despite Moscow's claims it was withdrawing troops from the border, Western nations have continued to point out that the threat of conflict has yet to diminish, with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warning Feb. 16 that Russia continues to increase troop numbers on the border.
Crude futures fell following the assessments, after Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said via Twitter that the US and Iran were nearing an agreement in ongoing nuclear talks.
At 2200 GMT, ICE Brent was trading at $91.79/b, down $1.49, while NYMEX WTI was trading at $90.62/b, down $1.45.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Feb. 15 that it was pulling back some of its troops from the Ukrainian border after the completion of some planned military exercises.
However, US President Joe Biden later said the troop movements were not verified.
"An invasion remains distinctly possible," Biden said during a press conference.
"Russian president Vladimir Putin's stated plans to 'partially' reduce troops near Ukraine Feb. 15, but uncertainty will persist as long as his intentions remain strategically ambiguous," Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical adviser at Platts Analytics, said. "In any case, we still do not expect a notable curtailment of oil exports, either from US sanctions or Russia voluntarily holding back volumes."
-- Russian gas transport through Ukraine has been on the decline in recent years and collapsed at the start of 2022.
-- Ukraine is a critical route for oil flows into Eastern Europe and the fringes of the EU.
-- Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of grains, with any disruption to supplies potentially impacting food security and prices.
-- Ukraine is also the world's 13th-largest producer of steel and the fifth-largest exporter of iron ore by volume.
-- Oil prices first hit seven-year highs mid-January, spurred by a recovery in mobility levels, worries over spare capacity among key producing nations, slow progress in getting Iran's sanctions lifted and tensions over Ukraine.
-- European gas prices have risen since mid-January as an attack by Russia against Ukraine could impact gas supplies.
-- Ukrainian corn prices have been rising on the back of strong global demand and Russian plans to impose export duties on grains.
-- Russia could close off Ukrainian ports due to its control of Crimea and Black Sea chokepoints.
-- The security of the Druzhba pipeline and ports are key for markets.
-- A cloud now hangs over the future of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Russia with Germany.