REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Gasoline output up in India; Petron's Bataan plans temporary halt

London — India's gasoline output climbed to a 14-month high in December, ending 2020 at pre-pandemic levels, as robust domestic demand spurred refiners to increase production of the motor fuel.

Gasoline production at the world's third-largest energy consumer rose to 3.341 million mt in December, up marginally by 0.36% from the previous month, the latest data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. December was the fourth straight month of increase in India's gasoline production, the data showed. The rise in production comes amid strong domestic demand for gasoline, which has been backed by easing pandemic-related lockdowns as well as the resumption of driving activity over the fourth-quarter holiday season.

Meanwhile, India's crude imports in 2020 fell 10.3% year on year to 201.5 million mt, or 4 million b/d, the latest provisional data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed, due to reduced domestic fuel demand as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, meets 83%-85% of crude demand via imports.

Average capacity utilization for all categories of refineries in India dropped to 99% in December from 101% in November, an oil ministry survey found. For the April-December period, the run rate stood at 85% compared with 102% in the same period of 2019, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

In December, state-run refineries recorded a 100% run compared with 97% in December 2019 and 104% in November. The month-on-month run at IOC, BPCL, and HPCL fell due to lower crude processed and turnarounds at a couple of units of these state-run refineries while threat perception of new COVID-19 cases also kept overall run lower, said an oil ministry official. Private refineries recorded a 96.5% run in December compared with 98% in December 2019 and 96% in November.

** Indian Oil Corp (IOC) recorded an average of 101% combined run in December for all its nine standalone refineries compared with 91.5% in December 2019 and 108% in November.

** India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) registered a 108% run in December compared with 118% in December 2019 and 114% in November.

** India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd recorded a run rate of 96% in December compared with 93% in December 2019 and 109% in November.

** Reliance's domestic unit operated at 107% in December compared with 102% in December 2019 and 106% in November. Its export focused refinery ran at 90% in December compared with 94% in December 2019 and 90% in November. Reliance's combined run was 98% in December compared with 97.5% a year earlier and 98% in November.

** India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. is running at 90%.

** India's Chennai Petroleum Corp. Ltd-owned Manali refinery is operating at a run rate of 95%.

** Shell will halve the crude processing capacity at its Pulau Bukom refinery in Singapore as part of the energy major's initiative to reduce its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. "Bukom will pivot from a crude oil, fuels-based product slate towards new, low-carbon value chains," the company said. "We will reduce our crude processing capacity by about half and aim to deliver a significant reduction in CO2 emissions." ** South Korea's top refiner SK Energy has shut two CDUs at Ulsan but plans to restart the 60,000 b/d No. 1 crude distillation unit and 170,000 b/d No. 3 CDU at Ulsan in January.

** Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina was reported to be keeping the run rate at its Balikpapan refinery in East Kalimantan steady at around 80% with industry sources noting that the refinery has no plans to raise its run rate back to 100%, as refining margins across the barrel remain poor.

** Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp plans to shut down its Tabangao refinery and transform the facility into an import terminal, the company said in a statement. The refinery has been shut since May 24, having been idled due to weak demand for domestic products.

** New Zealand's Refining NZ is moving ahead with its plans to convert its refinery into an import terminal, putting into motion the next phase of long-term strategic plans that will turn New Zealand into a full importer of refined oil products. Marsden Point has been operating at a "cash neutral" position, since simplifying its operations after restart in October.

Meanwhile, China's gasoline exports to Australia shot up to 70,000 mt in December 2020, almost double the shipments in the same month a year earlier and marking a big spike from the zero cargoes in November, detailed data released by the General Administration of Customs showed. The December shipments put Australia as the fourth largest importer of Chinese gasoline. China exported a total 185,000 mt of gasoline to Australia in 2020, up 213.7% from 2019. Australia has ramped up its import of oil products due to lower domestic output after refinery closures. It now imports more than 60% of its gasoline and gasoil requirements from China, South Korea, India and other countries.

** Australia's second-largest refiner, Viva Energy, has decided to avoid closure of its Geelong refinery, as the company takes up a payment lifeline extended by the Australian federal government. The grant, also known as the "interim Refinery Production Payment," will last for six months from January-July 2021. Refineries that take part in the grant will have to agree to maintain operations at least during the tenure of the program, committing to "an open book process and long-term self-help measures to further inform the development of the long-term Refinery Production Payment." Should refining margins stay on an upward trajectory, "the company expects to be able to maintain refining operations once the interim Refinery Production Payment concludes at the end of June 2021," it said in a separate statement.

** Ampol, formally Caltex Australia, has announced the start of a "comprehensive review" of its Lytton refinery in Brisbane as a prolonged period of poor refining margins and an uncertain outlook threaten the closure of the facility. "The review will consider all options for the facility's operations and for the connected supply chains and markets it serves," Ampol said."These options include closure and permanent transition to an import model, the continuation of existing refining operations and other alternate models of operation, including the necessary investments required to execute each of the options," the company added.

** The Maritime Union of Australia has urged the federal government to nationalize BP's Kwinana oil refinery, rather than allow it to be closed. BP Australia on Oct. 30 said it was planning to shut its Kwinana refinery and convert it into a fuel import terminal, in a strategy aimed to better meet the needs of a changing oil market.

** Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery will keep its operating run rate above 100% of capacity in the near term, even as a buildup of inventories put domestic buyers under pressure, industry sources with close knowledge of the matter said.

** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical plans to operate its Mailiao refinery at reduced rates of around 60% of capacity in January and February as demand for refined products remains tepid and several secondary units are shut over this period, a company spokesman said. Formosa plans to operate its refinery at 320,000 b/d in January and 330,000 b/d in February, putting operations at 59% and 61% of nameplate capacity, respectively. Formosa had idled one of its crude distillation units of 180,000 b/d in November due to weak margins and low secondary unit operations. The idled CDU is expected to restart in the second half of the year, when the company's No. 2 RDS unit restarts following the completion of repairs, the source said, adding that margins are also expected to improve by then. The company's No. 2 RDS was shut July 15 after a fire. The unit's restart was originally planned for April at the earliest. The company has three CDUs at the Mailiao refinery, each with a capacity of 180,000 b/d.

** South Korea's top refiner SK Energy will keep its run rate at 60% in January, down from 65%-70% in December.

NEW AND ONGOING MAINTENANCE

Refinery Capacity b/d Country Owner Unit Duration Geelong 120,000 Australia Viva Part 2021 Marsden Point 135,000 New Zealand Refining NZ Full Mar'2021 Sapugaskanda 50,000 Sri Lanka Ceylon Petr Full Feb'21 Tabangao 110,000 PSPC Philippines Full Closure Bataan 180,000 Petron Philippines Full Temp shut Mailiao 540,000 Taiwan Formosa Fire Jul Marsden Point 135,000 New Zealand NZ Refining Part 2021 Taoyuan 200,000 Taiwan CPC Part Dec Mumbai 150,000 India HPCL Part Jan Paradip 300,000 India IOC Part Back Guru Gobind Singh 226,000 India HMEL Full Jan Rayong 215,000 Thailand IRPC Part Feb'21 Dalin 400,000 Taiwan CPC Part Feb'21

UPGRADES

Ulsan 840,000 South Korea SK Upgrade Delayed Vizag 166,000 India HPCL Expansion 2020 Mathura 160,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Paradip 300,000 India IOC Upgrade N/A Panipat 500,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Gujarat 275,000 India IOC Expansion 2020 Vadinar 400,000 India Nayara Expansion NA Jamnagar 1,360,000 India Reliance Expansion NA Numaligarh 60,000 India BPCL Expansion NA Port Dickson 88,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bataan 180,000 Malaysia Petron Expansion 2020 Bangkok 120,000 Thailand Bangchak Expansion 2020 Onsan 669,000 South Korea S-Oil Upgrade 2024 Barauni 120,000 India IOC Expansion 2021 Balikpapan 260,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion 2024 Balongan 125,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2026 Tuban 100,000 Indonesia TPPI Upgrade 2024 Byco 155,000 Pakistan Byco Group Upgrade NA Cilacap 348,000 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade 2023 Plaju 133,700 Indonesia Pertamina Upgrade Pakistan Ref 50,000 Pakistan Pakistan Ref Upgrade NA Hengyi 160,000 Brunei Hengyi Ind Expansion 2024 Dung Quat 130,000 Vietnam Binh Son Expansion NA Attock 53,400 Pakistan Attock Upgrade NA Dumai 170,000 Indonesia Pertamina Expansion NA

LAUNCHES

Barmer 180,000 India HPCL Launch 2023 Maharashtra 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2022-23 Tuban 300,000 Indonesia Joint Launch 2024 Dornogovi 30,000 Mongolia Government Launch 2026 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Mumbai 1,200,000 India Ratnagiri Launch 2025 Gwadar 300,000 Pakistan Joint Launch NA Balasore NA India Haldia Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Joint Launch NA Hambantota NA Sri Lanka Sugih Launch NA Tanjung Bin 30,000 Malaysia Vitol Launch NA Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA RAPID 300,000 Malaysia Joint Launch Started Bontang 300,000 Indonesia Pertamina Launch NA PARCO 250,000 Pakistan PARCO Launch 2025 Nagapattinam 180,000 India Chennai Launch NA Ratnagiri 1,200,000 India Joint Launch 2025

New and ongoing maintenance

New and revised entries

India

** India's Paradip refinery is running smoothly after its Indmax unit returned to operation post a maintenance shutdown, said company officials Jan. 27. The Indmax unit went through a maintenance drill for about two weeks in the second half of December. The unit can produce 44.15% LPG, the highest yield from such plant in any one of the IOC-run nine refineries. The unit has a design capacity of around 4.17 million mt/year.

** HMEL's Guru Gobind Singh Refinery in Punjab, India, is scheduled to shut from around Jan. 25-26 for about 40 days of maintenance work, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told S&P Global Platts. The turnaround comes prior to planned commissioning of new petrochemical units at the facility, and as such, will also have works carried out at its 1.2 million mt/year steam cracker, one of the sources said.

Asia-Pacific

** Thai oil and petrochemical company IRPC Public Co. Ltd. has shut its atmospheric residue desulphurization unit at its 215,000 b/d refinery located in the Rayong province of Thailand for scheduled maintenance works, industry sources with knowledge of the matter told S&P Global Platts. The works, which began in mid-January, will take around 30-days and conclude in mid-February, one source said, who added that during the time the unit is offline, the refinery will likely reduce its operating runs slightly. The company in November 2020 was last reported to have had plans to run the refinery at an average of 200,000 b/d in 2021, accounting for around 93% of total capacity. In 2020, the refinery's atmospheric residue desulphurization unit and residual deep catalytic cracker had undergone four weeks of repair works over the period of September-October, following a fire that broke out at the facility late-Sept. 2, Platts reported earlier.

** Taiwan's state-run CPC has taken its 80,000 b/d residual fluid catalytic cracker at its Dalin refinery offline, due to technical issues at the unit, and will restart the unit Feb 7, a company source said. "We have a technical issue with our RFCC, so we shut down Jan 19, and plan to restart Feb 7," said the company source. The unit outage comes following the completion of a 60-day scheduled maintenance works at the facility's 100,000 b/d crude distillation unit, with the CDU having been brought back online in mid-December 2020, Platts reported previously. The second 25,000 b/d RFCC unit at the Dalin refinery, was also heard to be running at around 80% until March, industry sources added.

** Petron Philippines has shifted the planned temporary shutdown of its Baatan refinery to February, from the original scheduled date of mid-January, industry sources told S&P Global Platts. Although the reason for the shift could not be ascertained with the company immediately, market sources noted that the delay was likely due to operational reasons. In addition to postponing the refinery's shutdown, industry sources also added that the plan is for the refinery to be shut for a period of four-months, with the status to be updated again before a possible restart by July. The refinery's closure comes in light of the announcement late in the week ended Jan. 16 that the facility would be included in the Freeport Area of Bataan, which allow the 180,000 b/d refinery enjoy some tax incentives that could improve its financial situation. The company has previously said that the Bataan plant may close should discussions regarding customs tax with the government fall through.

Existing entries

India

** India's third-largest state-owned refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, has shut the fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Mumbai refinery around early-Jan, as an unspecified issue at the unit had forced it to be shut for repairs, industry sources with close knowledge of the matter said. The works at the FCC were heard slated to last around two to three weeks beginning from early January, industry sources said, during which the company is expected to raise its refined oil product import volumes to plug supply-side gaps.

Asia-Pacific

** Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical plans to operate its Mailiao refinery at reduced rates of around 60% of capacity in January and February as demand for refined products remain tepid and several secondary units are shut over this period, a company spokesman said. Formosa had idled one of its crude distillation units of 180,000 b/d in November 2020 due to weak margins and low secondary unit operations. The idled CDU is expected to restart in the second half of the year when its No. 2 RDS unit restarts following the completion of repairs, the source said, adding margins are also expected to improve by then. The company's No. 2 RDS was shut July 15 after a fire. The unit's restart was originally planned for April at the earliest. The company has three CDUs at the Mailiao refinery, each with a capacity of 180,000 b/d. Separately, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical plans to idle one of its gasoline-producing residue fluid catalytic cracking units at Mailiao refinery for 65 days of maintenance from Feb. 23.

