S&P Global Commodity Insights provides comprehensive oil market prices, data, analysis, news, events, and forward-looking intelligence for energy traders, analysts, utilities, and investment professionals making critical decisions in this rapidly evolving commodity landscape.

Oil Prices & Data

We provide comprehensive and timely information on oil, including historical and spot prices. We also provide real-time data, allowing market participants to monitor price fluctuations and trends as they occur. Whether for energy traders, analysts, or stakeholders interested in the market, our resources ensure that you stay informed about oil prices today.

Current Oil Prices

Live price updates (real-time data) + comparison with historical averages

Historical Oil Prices

Long-term overview of historical prices + key influential events

Oil Spot Prices

Explanation of spot pricing + current spot prices and their relevance

Oil Price Forecasts

Quantitatively derived forward curves + key risk metric calculations

Oil Price Assessments