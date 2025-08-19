상담하기

QUE$TOR 교육: 석유 및 가스전 개발 및 비용 추정에 대해 자세히 알아보기

영업팀에 연락하기 전화 문의  ( +65 6530 6430 )

페이지 주요 내용

개요

지정된 장소, 온라인, 요청 시 귀사의 현장에서 진행되는 교육 과정을 통해, 글로벌 석유·가스 프로젝트 관리 소프트웨어 도구인 QUE$TOR 라이선스의 가치를 극대화하세요. 유전 개발 계획의 기초부터 육상 및 해상 비용 추정의 고급 기법까지, 초급자부터 고급 학습자까지 모든 사람을 위한 다양한 옵션을 제공합니다.

이미지

주요 혜택

QUE$TOR

QUE$TOR 라이선스의 가치를 이해하세요.

모델 생성에 대한 모범 사례를 익히세요.

프로젝트 개발

프로젝트 비용에 대한 이해를 쌓으세요.

신규 개발을 위한 개념 최적화 방법을 배우세요.

소프트웨어

소프트웨어 기능에 대한 지식을 향상하세요.

소프트웨어의 기능을 극대화하세요.

생산성

새로운 기술과 전략으로 생산성을 높이세요.

다양한 개념 옵션에 대한 이해를 넓히세요.

귀사를 위한 전용 소프트웨어 교육 과정을 예약하세요

문의처

당사의 교육 프로그램에 참여하면 누가 혜택을 받을 수 있을까요?

S&P Global 교육 프로그램은 업계 내 다양한 역할에 관심과 가치를 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. 참석자들은 다음과 같은 다양한 직무 기능을 대표합니다

저수지 엔지니어

생산 엔지니어

프로젝트 관리자

비즈니스 분석가

파이프라인 전문가

완공 기술자

생산 엔지니어

석유 엔지니어

완공 엔지니어

석유 기술자.

S&P Global energy 사용자 그룹 옵트인

새로운 내용을 배우고 소프트웨어의 모든 기능을 최대한 활용하세요
더 알아보기

과정 설명

글로벌 과정 일정

 

아래에 나열된 모든 과정에 대해 현장 교육을 제공합니다. 수업 일정을 잡으려면 문의해 주세요.

문의처

London

S&P Global 사무실 - Ropemaker Place,
25 Ropemaker Street,
London,
EC2Y 9LY

Singapore

S&P Global 사무실 - 8 Marina View,

Asia Square Tower 1,
#12-01, Singapore
018960

문의처

 

원하는 내용을 찾지 못하셨나요? 자세한 내용은 문의하시거나 Global Energy 교육 및 훈련을 방문해 주세요.

문의처

관련 제품

관련 제품

Data & Distribution

Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.

API 솔루션

클라우드

데이터 피드

데스크톱 및 모바일

Why Choose Us?

Unparalleled Experience

For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.

Benchmark Prices

With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.

Robust Methodology

Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.

Data Your Way

Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.

Pricing Experts

Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.

Independent Source

Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.

업스트림 솔루션 더 알아보기

회사 및 거래 구성원과 연락하세요

당사의 뉴스, 시장 해설, 데이터 및 인사이트에 대한 디지털 접근에 한 걸음 더 가까워졌습니다. 적절한 담당자와 연결할 수 있도록 양식을 작성해 주세요.