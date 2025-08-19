S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
솔루션
평가 방법론
Methodology & Participation
주요 이벤트
S&P Global
솔루션
평가 방법론
Methodology & Participation
주요 이벤트
S&P Global
제품 및 솔루션
지정된 장소, 온라인, 요청 시 귀사의 현장에서 진행되는 교육 과정을 통해, 글로벌 석유·가스 프로젝트 관리 소프트웨어 도구인 QUE$TOR 라이선스의 가치를 극대화하세요. 유전 개발 계획의 기초부터 육상 및 해상 비용 추정의 고급 기법까지, 초급자부터 고급 학습자까지 모든 사람을 위한 다양한 옵션을 제공합니다.
QUE$TOR 라이선스의 가치를 이해하세요.
모델 생성에 대한 모범 사례를 익히세요.
프로젝트 비용에 대한 이해를 쌓으세요.
신규 개발을 위한 개념 최적화 방법을 배우세요.
소프트웨어 기능에 대한 지식을 향상하세요.
소프트웨어의 기능을 극대화하세요.
새로운 기술과 전략으로 생산성을 높이세요.
다양한 개념 옵션에 대한 이해를 넓히세요.
S&P Global 교육 프로그램은 업계 내 다양한 역할에 관심과 가치를 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. 참석자들은 다음과 같은 다양한 직무 기능을 대표합니다
저수지 엔지니어
생산 엔지니어
프로젝트 관리자
비즈니스 분석가
파이프라인 전문가
완공 기술자
생산 엔지니어
석유 엔지니어
완공 엔지니어
석유 기술자.
S&P Global 사무실 - 8 Marina View,
Asia Square Tower 1,
#12-01, Singapore
018960
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
당사의 뉴스, 시장 해설, 데이터 및 인사이트에 대한 디지털 접근에 한 걸음 더 가까워졌습니다. 적절한 담당자와 연결할 수 있도록 양식을 작성해 주세요.