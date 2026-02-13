EU to end Russian gas and LNG imports

S&P Global Offerings
LNG, Natural Gas
February 13, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Ban to phase in over two years
Brussels seeks broader energy independence
The EU has granted final approval to a landmark law banning Russian natural gas and LNG imports. The policy -- set to phase in over the next two years -- ends the EU's divorce from its once-essential gas supplier. But challenges remain as Brussels eyes wider energy independence to bolster the continent amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.
