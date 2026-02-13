LNG, Natural Gas

February 13, 2026

EU to end Russian gas and LNG imports

author's image

Featuring Matt Hoisch

HIGHLIGHTS

Ban to phase in over two years

Brussels seeks broader energy independence

The EU has granted final approval to a landmark law banning Russian natural gas and LNG imports. The policy -- set to phase in over the next two years -- ends the EU's divorce from its once-essential gas supplier. But challenges remain as Brussels eyes wider energy independence to bolster the continent amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

