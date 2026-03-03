European fertilizers face potential peak-season bottleneck

S&P Global Offerings
Agriculture, Grains, Pesticides
March 03, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Farmers delay spring fertilizer purchases
EU CBAM adds up to 35% to fertilizer costs
Are European farmers leaving it too late to buy their spring fertilizer? March and April are typically the peak months for getting out into the fields, but many farmers still have not committed. They have a tough decision. Grain prices are low, and many farmers are still cash poor from the last harvest. Plus, there is a new cost to weigh up: the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
