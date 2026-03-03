European fertilizers face potential peak-season bottleneck

Are European farmers leaving it too late to buy their spring fertilizer? March and April are typically the peak months that they like to get out into the fields, but this year, many of them have yet to commit.

They’ve got a tough decision. Grain prices are low, and at the same time, many farmers are still cash poor from the last harvest. And in 2026, they've now got a new layer of cost to contend with as well: the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM

Since January 1st, CBAM charges have added up to 35% to the cost of some products. Now, importers did stockpile to try and beat the tax. They will still need to bring in more at some point.

And that creates the possibility for a logistical bottleneck if everybody tried to buy at once. It could be that a farmer finds that the fertilizer he suddenly needs in March or April is still stuck somewhere on a ship. In a year of razor-thin margins, virtually any course of action becomes a high-stakes gamble.