Agriculture, Grains, Pesticides

March 03, 2026

European fertilizers face potential peak-season bottleneck

Featuring Thomas Warner

HIGHLIGHTS

Farmers delay spring fertilizer purchases

EU CBAM adds up to 35% to fertilizer costs

Are European farmers leaving it too late to buy their spring fertilizer? March and April are typically the peak months for getting out into the fields, but many farmers still have not committed. They have a tough decision. Grain prices are low, and many farmers are still cash poor from the last harvest. Plus, there is a new cost to weigh up: the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

