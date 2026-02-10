Agriculture, Biofuel, Oilseeds, Vegetable Oils

February 10, 2026

South American biodiesel blending policies shift soybean oil trade

HIGHLIGHTS

Brazil ramps up biodiesel blend rate to 15%

Domestic soybean oil at premium to export

As Brazil ramps up biodiesel blending, more soybean oil is being pulled into the domestic fuel pool and less is left for the export market. Is Brazil entering a new era of structurally higher soybean oil prices and falling exports?

